Norway’s official tourism board has responded to Donald Trump branding the country a “s**thouse” by proudly sharing photographs of 18 of its most striking public toilets.

Visit Norway took aim at the US President in a tongue-in-cheek social media post after his remarks at a rally in Michigan.

“So, we heard some noise about ‘s**thouse country’,” the tourism body wrote.

“What can we say, we do have some of the world’s most beautiful and spectacular toilets.”

The post, which has attracted tens of thousands of likes, features an array of bold architectural toilet designs placed against Norway’s dramatic mountains, fjords and coastal landscapes.

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The Instagram post below contains strong language.