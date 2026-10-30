Norway hits back at Trump after 's**thouse' comments - as tourist board posts 18 toilets with 'breathtaking' views
Mr Trump has repeatedly attacked Norway after being snubbed for the Noble Peace Prize
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Norway’s official tourism board has responded to Donald Trump branding the country a “s**thouse” by proudly sharing photographs of 18 of its most striking public toilets.
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Visit Norway took aim at the US President in a tongue-in-cheek social media post after his remarks at a rally in Michigan.
“So, we heard some noise about ‘s**thouse country’,” the tourism body wrote.
“What can we say, we do have some of the world’s most beautiful and spectacular toilets.”
The post, which has attracted tens of thousands of likes, features an array of bold architectural toilet designs placed against Norway’s dramatic mountains, fjords and coastal landscapes.
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The Instagram post below contains strong language.
Among those highlighted were the “golden toilet” in Senja, a flower-shaped concrete facility in Ryfylke, Hobbit-style toilets and space-age designs in Hardanger, as well as a recycling-themed loo in the Sognefjellet mountains.
Visit Norway added that the facilities were among the “most spectacular – and probably the most expensive – toilets in the world”.
Mr Trump’s comments came during a political rally on Sunday, when he turned to immigration and renewed his complaints about not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.
The President said he would welcome migrants from certain countries – but not Norway – “because I didn’t get the Nobel Prize”.
He then said: “Norway has become a s**thouse country, actually.”
Mr Trump has repeatedly attacked Norway over the prize, despite the Nobel Peace Prize being selected by the independent Norwegian Nobel Committee, rather than the country’s government.
The tourism board’s response quickly drew praise from social media users, with one writing: “I would gladly visit your s**thouses.”
Another added: “Safe, beautiful, welcoming, egalitarian, educated, wealthy, philanthropic […] can I come be part of your s**thouse country?”