King Harald of Norway dies at the age of 89 after three decades on the throne
King Charles has extended his “deepest and most heartfelt condolences” to the Norwegian royal family following the death of his “dear cousin” aged 89.
Norway's King Harald V has died at the age of 89 after three decades on the throne.
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The monarch died in a hospital in Oslo where he was receiving treatment for a rare blood condition.
In the 24 hours leading up to his death, members of the royal family visited, while crowds had laid flowers outside the palace.
He will be succeeded by his son Haakon.
Harald was recognised as a moderniser, making the royal household more open, and accepting two more commoners into the Royal Family.
He also approved renovations of Oslo's royal palace, and opened it to the public.
The Norwegian Royal Family have faced multiple challenges over the past yea, especially over his daughter-in-law Mette-Marit's association with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and her son Marius Borg Høiby's conviction for rape.