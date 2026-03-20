It emerged that Mette-Marit had exchanged hundreds of emails with Epstein between 2011 and 2014, and had stayed at his home in Florida while he was away

Crown Princess Mette Marit is interviewed about her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit has said she wishes she had "never met" Jeffrey Epstein, as she spoke publicly for the first time since details of her contact with the convicted sex offender emerged.

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The 52-year-old royal said: “I feel so manipulated, and when you are manipulated, you don't realise it from the start.” At times appearing close to tears, she also told national broadcaster NRK: “It is incredibly important for me to take responsibility for not checking his background more carefully.” “And to take responsibility for being so manipulated and deceived as I was.” Seven weeks ago, it emerged that Mette-Marit had exchanged hundreds of emails with Epstein between 2011 and 2014, and had stayed at his home in Florida while he was away. During the interview, Mette-Marit was tearful, and her voice cracked while speaking on her relationship with the disgraced financier. Jeffrey Epstein was a convicted sex offender whose links to high-profile figures drew global scrutiny before his death in prison in 2019. Read More: Andrew, Mandelson and Epstein pictured together for first time in newly unearthed photo Read More: Sarah Ferguson set to be stripped of the 'Freedom of the City of York' after Epstein scandal

Crown Princess Mette-Marit visiting a library on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

She had already apologised and admitted to “poor judgement” after the scale of the connection came to light following the release of millions of Epstein files by the US justice department at the end of January. “Of course I wish I had never met him,” she said, adding that Epstein’s victims were the ones who deserved justice for the abuse they had suffered. The Princess spoke after a period of heavy scrutiny in Norway, including calls for answers from Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. During the interview, she was asked about a 2011 email in which she wrote: “Googled u after last email. Agree didn't look too good.”

Jeffrey Epstein's mugshot while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. Picture: Alamy