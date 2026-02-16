An anonymous government scientist working on a classified research project in 2024 is said to have built a device capable of emitting powerful pulses of microwave radiation.

By Jacob Paul

A scientist in Norway has given himself brain damage after secretly testing an experimental weapon he built to try and disprove the existence of the mysterious Havana Syndrome.

An anonymous government scientist working on a classified research project in 2024 is said to have built a device capable of emitting powerful pulses of microwave radiation. He reportedly tested it to prove that its effects would not give him the same collection of mysterious symptoms experienced by hundreds of US officials. Cases of the unexplained neurological symptoms - including dizziness, headaches and insomnia - are referred to as Havana Syndrome. The first cases were reported in 2016, when diplomats stationed in the US embassy in Cuba started suffering extreme headaches, vertigo, memory loss and hearing loss. Read more: ‘Havana syndrome’ not linked to any foreign power, says US intelligence Read more: Scientists find dozens of hazardous chemicals in hair extensions

Similar symptoms have been reported by diplomats and government staff in over 15 countries since then. The US government refers to these reports as “anomalous health incidents”. Some have claimed the unexplained illness could be the result of “pulsed-energy” devices which deliver powerful beams of electromagnetic energy in short bursts. The Norwegian scientist’s recreation of such a device to disprove the theory appears to have backfired, although an official familiar with the case said the researcher's symptoms are not an exact match for "classic" case of Havana Syndrome. Norway’s government has informed the CIA about their scientist’s covert test and the results, according to The Washington Post. It has reportedly led to at least two visits from Pentagon and White House officials.

