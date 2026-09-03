Naftogaz has been pursuing legal action against Russia since 2016 to seek compensation for the expropriation of its property in Crimea

The vessel, the Professor Molchanov, was seized off the Norwegian Arctic archipelago of Svalbard after a 24-hour standoff with the Norwegian Coast Guard, according to Covington, the U.S. law firm representing Naftogaz. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Norway has seized a Russian ship in the Arctic to enforce a $4.22 billion compensation claim won by Ukrainian energy firm Naftogaz over Moscow's seizure of its assets when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

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The vessel, the Professor Molchanov, was seized off the Norwegian Arctic archipelago of Svalbard after a 24-hour standoff with the Norwegian Coast Guard, according to Covington, the US law firm representing Naftogaz. Russian state news agency TASS quoted a Foreign Ministry spokesperson as saying the Norwegian action was "piracy". Naftogaz has been pursuing legal action against Russia since 2016 to seek compensation for the expropriation of its property in Crimea. A tribunal in The Hague in April 2023 ordered Russia to pay Naftogaz $4.22 billion plus interest and legal costs, but Moscow has not done so. Read more: Burnham should cut welfare to fund defence, Tories say as he faces friendly fire in first PMQs Read more: UK and France boost Channel police numbers to deter new mega-dinghies from crossing into Britain

Naftogaz has been pursuing legal action against Russia since 2016 to seek compensation for the expropriation of its property in Crimea. Picture: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"Russia cannot evade responsibility simply by refusing to comply with an international arbitral award," said Naftogaz Acting CEO Sergii Fedorenko. Covington, the law firm, said it had been tracking the Professor Molchanov, a Russian-owned vessel that is used for commercial cruises, for months. Anticipating the ship's arrival in Svalbard en route to Barentsburg, a Russian mining settlement, Naftogaz's lawyers applied to a Norwegian court for the vessel to be arrested there and subject to a compulsory sale. The application was approved by the Nord-Troms and Senja District Court on Monday.