Marius Borg Hoiby, 29, denies 38 charges including four counts of rape.

Marius Borg Hoiby on his way to a meeting with his lawyer in Oslo on Monday afternoon, after he was charged with new offences. Picture: Alamy

The son of Norway's crown princess has pleaded not guilty to rape charges as he went on trial for multiple offences, opening weeks of proceedings in a case that has cast a shadow on the royal family's image.

Marius Borg Hoiby, 29, is the eldest son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a previous relationship and the stepson of the heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon. Hoiby has no royal title or official duties. He stood for 24 minutes while prosecutor Sturla Henriksbo read out the 38 counts against him at the Oslo district court, asking him if he pleaded guilty. He replied "no" to each of the most serious charges, including the four counts of rape.

Administrator Jon Sverdrup Efjestad speaks during the first day of the trial against Marius Borg Hoiby, charged with a total of 38 incidents, including four rapes. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Son of Norway’s crown princess released from custody amid rape allegations Read More: Son of Norwegian princess Marius Borg Høiby arrested on suspicion of rape The charges also include abuse in a close relationship against one former partner, acts of violence against another and transporting 3.5kg of marijuana. Others include making death threats and traffic violations. Hoiby pleaded guilty to several driving offences, to an aggravated drugs offence and breaking a restraining order, and "partly" to threats and aggravated assault. Wearing glasses, a brown sweater and beige trousers, he spoke quietly and conferred regularly with his lawyer. Prosecutors have said that Hoiby could face up to 10 years in prison, if convicted in the trial, which is scheduled to last until March 19. Seven alleged victims are expected to give evidence. "There is equality before the law," Mr Henriksbo told the court. "The defendant is the son of the crown princess. He is part of the royal family. He shall nevertheless be treated in the same way as any other person who is charged with the same offences." Reflecting international interest in the trial, the judge addressed the court in English, warning that it was prohibited to record or take photographs in the courtroom and advising that some of the evidence of witnesses would be heard behind closed doors. Hoiby's defence team has said that he "denies all charges of sexual abuse, as well as the majority of the charges regarding violence". He was free pending trial until Sunday, when police said he was arrested over new allegations of assault, threats with a knife and violation of a restraining order.

Norway's Marius Borg Hoiby and Crown Princess Mette-Marit in Oslo, June 16, 2022. Picture: Alamy