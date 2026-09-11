Princess Astrid had suffered from deteriorating health in recent months, and had received hospital treatment for pneumonia in March

Princess Astrid, pictured here in 2025, has died just two days after attending the funeral of her brother. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

King Harald V's older sister, Princess Astrid of Norway, has died just two days after attending her brother's funeral, the royal palace has announced.

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Princess Astrid was 94. The new king, Haakon VIII, said that the princess "represented the Royal House in a warm and dutiful manner" throughout her life. A statement from the Palace said: "His Majesty The King has received with great sadness the news of the passing of Princess Astrid. "The Princess fell asleep today, Friday 11 September, at the age of 94." Read more: Kate makes surprise appearance at Royal Marsden Hospital where she underwent cancer treatment Read more: Harry's first public engagements confirmed as he 'kicks off new life' back in Britain - after 'private citizen' spat with King

Princess Astrid attending the state funeral of her brother King Harald, at the Domkirke Oslo Church in Oslo. Picture: Alamy

Astrid's final public engagement was to attend the funeral of her late brother, King Harald, who died last month after more than 35 years as King of Norway. Her health had deteriorated in recent months and she had received hospital treatment for pneumonia in March. The princess will be buried at state expense, with flags flown at half mast across Norway, according to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. She was the last surviving child of King Olav V, who reigned from 1957 to 1991, and became Norway's first lady at the age of 22 in 1954, after the death of her mother Crown Princess Märtha. Her father did not remarry, and Astrid retained the title until her brother's marriage in 1968.

Princess Astrid pictured with her fiancé in December 1960. Picture: Alamy