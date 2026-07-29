Talented footballer Johannes Kongsnes Natland, 19, agreed to shoot an unknown target for 25,000 euro last year.

By Georgia Rowe

A teenage hitman from Norway has been found guilty of travelling to England to carry out a killing on behalf of an international crime gang backed by Iran.

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Talented footballer Johannes Kongsnes Natland, 19, agreed to shoot an unknown target for 25,000 euro (£21,500) in March last year. Two days after arriving in the UK on a flight from his home in Stavanger, armed police swooped to arrest him at a hotel in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, and seize two guns and 12 live bullets. Natland admitted possession of the firearms and ammunition but claimed he would have shot himself in the foot to get out of the “pickle” he was in. However, jurors heard he had lied repeatedly following his arrest and even tried to persuade his girlfriend not to give evidence in phone calls from prison. Read more: Reform councillor charged over 'pothole' tweet about Sunderland's Nigerian community Read more: Female teacher who preyed on boy, aged 9, found guilty of gross indecency

Norwegian Johannes Kongsnes Natland, 19, who has been found guilty at the Old Bailey of travelling to England to carrying out a hit on behalf of an international crime gang backed by Iran. Picture: Metropolitan Police

An Old Bailey jury deliberated for 17 hours and six minutes to find him guilty of conspiracy to murder following a retrial. Natland blinked but gave no other reaction in the dock as the jury delivered its verdict. Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb ordered a report on the defendant and remanded him into custody to be sentenced on a date to be fixed in the autumn. Natland’s recruiter, a 17-year-old youth known as “Generalen”, was convicted in Norway of attempting to “contribute to murder” in May last year. Three more people have been charged by Norwegian police with a decision yet to be taken by prosecutors whether to “indict” them. Generalen was working for the proscribed Swedish Foxtrot gang which is backed by the Iranian regime and known for deploying children as young as 13 in drug smuggling and violent crimes.

He brought Natland in on the plot after another recruit backed out. He was controlled by an English-speaking boss called “Agent 47”, in apparent reference to the Hitman gaming and movie franchise. Natland was on his way to the UK when he heard via a group chat that Generalen had been arrested for conspiracy to murder but carried on anyway. Under Agent 47’s close direction, Natland took a flight from his home in Stavanger in Norway to Manchester Airport on a temporary passport on March 17 last year. He was stopped by Border Force officials in Manchester who bailed him to return to the airport to catch the next direct flight home. Instead, he took a taxi to Huddersfield where he picked up £2,000 in cash, two guns and bullets and directed to a stolen Nissan with false plates to be used in the killing. Natland then settled into his room at the Briar Court Hotel telling his girlfriend he had got the “bangs in the bag” and taking selfies with the guns and cash spread on his bed. On the eve of the planned shooting, Agent 47 warned the defendant: “We have much to do tomorrow."

Johannes Natland wearing gloves whilst handling a gun. Picture: Metropolitan Police

At 5.15am the next day armed police banged on Natland’s hotel room to arrest him. A smiling Natland emerged wearing only a pair of boxer shorts and pretended to shoot one of the officers with his empty hands. In a search of his room, police seized a semi-automatic pistol, a revolver, 12 rounds of live ammunition, gloves, and £2,000 in cash. At his trial, one of Natland’s footballer friends recalled a conversation with him about “Swedish Foxes” in which the defendant had bragged: “I’m going to get a lot of money and somebody is going to die.” Natland had also confided in his girlfriend, saying in a message: “I’m going on crazy mission.” According to her, he said: “Now I can finally kill someone and it’s perfect as I get money to do it. I can kill someone and life will be wonderful.” Asked if he had thought it through, he told her: “It will be a bit cool to kill someone. If I don’t get caught we have to celebrate.” Giving evidence, Natland said he wanted to look “cool” to his peers but it was just “bravado” and inside he was “terrified”.

Johannes Natland pictured with money spread over a bed in front of him. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Natland told jurors: “I wasn’t an international assassin. I thought people had this impression and expected me to be this guy. I knew I wasn’t.” Despite having supportive parents, his life went downhill after getting hooked on drugs and he was placed in rehab and a care home, he said. He initially agreed to the plan to shoot someone in England for money to pay for drugs, thinking it was a “joke” or a “scam”, he said. After realising he was in a “pickle” with the Swedish Foxtrot gang, part-time pizza restaurant worker Natland said he planned to shoot himself in the foot to get out of it, he said. He told jurors: “I was going to look like an idiot but desperate times call for desperate measures. “Faced with the alternative of being shot in the head, I thought being shot in the foot is better, yeah.” Under cross-examination, he agreed that he had lied repeatedly in his written account of what happened and never once mentioned being scared before giving evidence at his trial.