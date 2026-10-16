Johannes Kongsnes Natland, 19, was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday after he was found guilty of plotting a killing on British soil

Johannes Kongsnes Natland, 19, was sentenced on Friday. Picture: Supplied

By Issy Clarke

A Norwegian teenage hitman who plotted a contract killing on behalf of an Iran-backed group has been jailed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Johannes Kongsnes Natland, 19, was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday to 20 years detention after he was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder. The teenager, a talented footballer, agreed to shoot an unknown target for 25,000 euros (£21,500) in March last year. He was arrested by armed police two days after he arrived in the UK at a hotel in Huddersfield with two guns and 12 live bullets. Natland admitted possessing the firearms and ammunition but claimed he would have shot himself in the foot to get out of the “pickle” he was in. Read more: Police sergeant who carried out number of rapes and sex attacks against women jailed Read more: Iran’s battered military could fuel terror threat to Britain as regime turns to sabotage and covert attacks, report warns

CCTV image dated 18/03/25 of Johannes Natland at Manchester Airport. Picture: Supplied

"I thought if I was to say 'no' I would be in serious danger - they're going to hurt my family," he said. "I thought they'd kill me." However, jurors heard he had lied repeatedly following his arrest and even tried to persuade his girlfriend not to give evidence in phone calls from prison. An Old Bailey jury found him guilty of conspiracy to murder following a retrial.

Undated handout screengrab taken from body cam footage issued by Metropolitan Police of the arrest of Norwegian Johannes Kongsnes Natland. Picture: Supplied

Screengrab taken from body cam footage issued by Metropolitan Police of the arrest of Norwegian Johannes Kongsnes Natland. Picture: Handout

In a televised sentencing at Woolwich Crown Court, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said: “You were recruited in Norway to travel to England and kill an unidentified target. “You agreed to be the enforcer and pursued it, despite numerous opportunities to extricate yourself. “Although the fact that no one was shot dead or physically harmed is important, I am sure had the intervention of the police not prevented the plan from proceeding, you would have done what you had agreed to. ” She said messages he sent showed “not only participation but at points excitement” about what he was planning to do.

Handout video grab dated 19/03/25 from police body worn video footage of Johannes Natland pretending to shoot an armed officer during his arrest. Picture: Supplied

Handout photos issued by Metropolitan Police of Norwegian Johannes Kongsnes Natland. Picture: Supplied

The court heard how Natland was recruited by another teenager referred to as “Generalen” who was working for the proscribed Swedish Foxtrot gang. The gang is backed by the Iranian regime and is known for deploying children as young as 13 in drug smuggling and violent crimes. Natland was controlled by an English-speaking boss called “Agent 47”, in an apparent reference to the Hitman gaming and film franchise. The true identity and whereabouts of Natland’s English-speaking controlle remains unknown. Three more people have been charged by Norwegian police with a decision yet to be taken by prosecutors whether to “indict” them. In September 2025, a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and has been released under investigation. Two men, aged 30 and 27, were arrested in Bradford on May 20 on suspicion of handling stolen goods relating to a car.

Natland admitted possessing the firearms and ammunition but claimed he would have shot himself in the foot to get out of the “pickle” he was in. Picture: Supplied