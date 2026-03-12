The girl was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the attack on Wednesday morning

The scene outside Thorpe St Andrew School in Norwich after a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a teenage girl was stabbed at the school.

By Georgia Rowe

A teenage girl who was stabbed at a secondary school near Norwich has been released from hospital.

A spokesperson for Thorpe St Andrew school said: “We have written to families to thank them for the many supportive messages we have received over the past day. "We are also very pleased to share some reassuring news that the student who was injured has been released from hospital. We understand she is doing well and wish her a quick recovery. We look forward to welcoming her back to school when she is ready. “We want to recognise how well our staff and students responded during the lockdown. “Throughout a prolonged and understandably distressing situation, staff remained calm, focusing on supporting and protecting the students in their care, who in turn showed great maturity and composure. “As the situation unfolded, staff needed to respond to the needs of the particular students in front of them and adapt their approach accordingly, always with the priority of keeping everyone safe and supported.

The female victim was released from hospital on Thursday. Picture: PA

“We understand how worrying this event was for families and want to thank our students who coped so well. We have shared a range of support measures we are providing for students, families and the community for as long as it is needed. “We sincerely hope that we, and indeed every other school across the country, never have to put these protocols into practice again and would like to thank the emergency services for their expertise and response yesterday.” Letizia Brister, who is a student at the school, said a bell began to ring “continuously” while she was in a lesson and her teacher put a table against the door. The 16-year-old, who spoke outside the school after pupils were allowed to go home, said she was “just shocked”. “All of us as students had no idea what we were supposed to do in that situation, but the teachers and all the staff definitely knew what they were doing and I did feel quite safe, to be fair,” she said.

Leon Brister, 35 with his daughter Letizia Brister, 16, a pupil at Thorpe St Andrew School. Picture: PA