'We are not the Britain of the Brexit years any more' Starmer claim met with applause at Munich Security Conference
Sir Keir Starmer was met with applause at the Munich Security Conference after he claimed the country was "not the Britain of the Brexit years anymore."
The Prime Minster made the speech on the second day of the conference attended by global leaders and figures.
He added the UK will seek "deeper economic integration" with the European Union and "move closer to the single market" in more sectors, as the "status quo is not fit for purpose".
The PM also told the conference Europe must be ready to fight as it faces a growing threat from Russia.
He explained: "We are not the Britain of the Brexit years anymore. Because we know that in a dangerous world, we would not take control by turning inward, we would surrender it, and I won’t let that happen," he said.
"That’s why I devote time as Prime Minister to Britain’s leadership on the world stage, and that’s why I’m here today, because I am clear there is no British security without Europe and no European security without Britain.
“That is the lesson of history, and is today’s reality as well.”
He also added that group of British warships will patrol the Arctic going forward, following Donald Trump’s threats to annex Greenland over security concerns in the region.
He went on to criticise Russia's war on Ukraine, but stressed it was "important to be clear we do no seek conflict".
"Our objective is lasting peace, a return to strategic stability and the rule of law."
Speaking on shifting European defence, Ursula von der Leyen said Europe has undergone “shock therapy” from the United States and must take more responsibility for its defence.
Speaking before Sir Keir Starmer, the European Commission President told the Munich Security Conference: “Europe needs to step up and has to take on its responsibility.
“Admittedly, it has taken some shock therapy and some lines have been crossed that cannot be uncrossed anymore.”
She also said: “An independent Europe is a strong Europe, and a strong Europe makes for a stronger transatlantic alliance.”
Speaking earlier, US secretary of state Marco Rubio said that the US plans to "revitalise an old friendship and renew the greatest civilisation in human history".
He stressed that it is important to strengthen the alliance between the US and Europe, and said that any disagreements with the US stemmed from America's "profound sense of concern" because they "care deeply".
"While our home may be in the Western Hemisphere... we will always be a child of Europe," he added.
"Our first colonies were built by English settlers to whom we owe not just the language we speak, but the whole of our political and legal system."
The US politician went on to criticise the United Nations, saying it had "tremendous potential to be a tool for good" but that it played "virtually no role" in resolving recent conflict, such as Ukraine and Gaza.