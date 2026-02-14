Sir Keir Starmer was met with applause at the Munich Security Conference after he claimed the country was "not the Britain of the Brexit years anymore."

The Prime Minster made the speech on the second day of the conference attended by global leaders and figures.

He added the UK will seek "deeper economic integration" with the European Union and "move closer to the single market" in more sectors, as the "status quo is not fit for purpose".

The PM also told the conference Europe must be ready to fight as it faces a growing threat from Russia.

He explained: "We are not the Britain of the Brexit years anymore. Because we know that in a dangerous world, we would not take control by turning inward, we would surrender it, and I won’t let that happen," he said.

"That’s why I devote time as Prime Minister to Britain’s leadership on the world stage, and that’s why I’m here today, because I am clear there is no British security without Europe and no European security without Britain.

“That is the lesson of history, and is today’s reality as well.”

He also added that group of British warships will patrol the Arctic going forward, following Donald Trump’s threats to annex Greenland over security concerns in the region.

