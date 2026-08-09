For many of us, the summer holiday is supposed to be the reset button.

We count down the days, dream about switching off and tell ourselves we'll come back refreshed.

Yet every September, millions of people return to work feeling like they need another week off.

I don't think that's because holidays no longer work; I think it's because we've forgotten what they're actually for.

Somewhere along the way, we've turned time off into another performance.

We cram every day with activities because we want to make the most of it; We feel guilty sitting by the pool for an afternoon; We document every meal, every beach and every attraction; We answer emails "just in case”; We convince ourselves that staying connected means we're staying in control.

The result is that our bodies never truly switch out of work mode.

I know this because I used to do the same.

Running a business while training competitively and raising a family, I wore being busy as a badge of honour. If I wasn't working, I felt like I should be. If I wasn't productive, I felt like I was wasting time.

Eventually, it caught up with me.

Burnout doesn't arrive overnight. It builds gradually through weeks, months and sometimes years of never allowing yourself to recover properly. By the time you recognise it, your energy, focus and motivation have already taken a hit.

That's why I think we need to stop treating holidays as an opportunity to fit more into our lives and start treating them as a chance to take something out.

Not every day needs a packed itinerary.

Not every hour needs to be productive.

Recovery isn't laziness; it's one of the most important investments we can make in our long-term health.

Ironically, many of the things that genuinely help us recharge are completely free. Sleeping a little longer. Going for a walk without checking your phone. Reading a book. Having an uninterrupted conversation with your family. Sitting outside and doing absolutely nothing.

These aren't wasted moments. They're often the moments our brains and bodies need most.

There's also a misconception that recovery only matters for athletes. In reality, anyone balancing work, family and everyday responsibilities places demands on their mind and body that need to be matched with proper recovery.

You don't have to run marathons or compete in HYROX to experience mental fatigue.

If anything, modern life makes switching off harder than ever. Our phones ensure work is always within reach, while social media constantly reminds us how everyone else appears to be spending their holiday.

The pressure to make every second count means we often miss the point entirely.

A successful holiday shouldn't be measured by how many countries you visited, how many attractions you ticked off or how many photos you posted.

It should be measured by how you feel when you come home.

Do you have more energy than when you left?

Are you sleeping better?

Do you feel mentally clearer?

Have you actually been present with the people you went away with?

Those are the things that matter.

This summer, instead of trying to have the busiest holiday possible, perhaps we should aim for something far more valuable.

A holiday that actually lets us recover.

Because in a world that rarely slows down, learning how to rest properly might be the healthiest thing any of us can do.

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Jak Leese is the founder of NEU+, a science-led wellness brand, and an entrepreneur whose own experience of burnout inspired his focus on recovery, energy and long-term wellbeing.

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