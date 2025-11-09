'Not satisfied BBC has strengthened processes’, Culture Secretary says after ‘doctored’ Trump speech sparks backlash
Lisa Nandy told LBC there "doesn't appear to be a well thought through and consistent set of guidance" from the broadcaster.
“I’m not satisfied that the BBC has strengthened its processes”, the Culture Secretary has told LBC after a Panorama programme sparked backlash for airing a “doctored” Donald Trump speech.
But Lisa Nandy said she still has confidence in BBC Director General Tim Davie as pressure mounts on the corporation after leaked internal memo claims an edition of the flagship BBC programme broadcast last October spliced together two sections of President Trump's speech.
The memo claims the BBC’s editing gave a misleading impression of what he actually said.
The Trump administration has called the BBC "100%, fake news" for allegedly doctoring the speech he made to supporters on January 6, 2020.
Ms Nandy told Sunday with Lewis Goodall that while she doesn’t agree with Mr Trump, she is “not satisfied that the BBC has strengthened its processes“.
"There doesn't appear to be a well thought through and consistent set of guidance,” she said
Ms Nandy said that this is “not just in relation to the use of clips in a documentary”, but to do with the "use of language about some of the most difficult, controversial and contested issues in our country."
“That's something that I've discussed with the Chairman and the Director General,” she said.
The BBC has also faced scrutiny over its Gaza coverage. A leaked internal memo letter to the BBC Board accuses its Arabic Service of deliberately “minimising Israeli suffering,” “painting Israel as the aggressor,” and showing “a desire always to believe the worst about Israel”, according to the Telegraph.
It also suggests that the broadcaster gave “unjustifiable weight” to Hamas-issued casualty figures.
Samir Shah, the BBC’s chairman, is expected to write to the culture, media and sport committee on Monday to express regret over the way in which Mr Trump's speech was edited.
It is not clear what Mr Shah will say on Gaza coverage and alleged gender bias, but he may welcome changes to the management and oversight of BBC Arabic, the Telegraph reports.
After the week of damning revelations, Deborah Turness, BBC News's CEO, confirmed in a letter to staff on Friday that the corporation's chairman will be responding to urgent calls for answers next week.
She told staff members in a letter seen by LBC: "The BBC Chairman has received a letter from Caroline Dinenage, the Chair of the Commons Culture, Media & Sport Committee seeking reassurance from the BBC.
"The Chairman will be providing a full response on Monday, and this will be shared with you, but I felt it was important for me to come to you as CEO of BBC News before the end of the week."
A BBC spokesperson said: "The BBC Chairman will provide a full response to the Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Monday."
LBC has approached the BBC for comment.