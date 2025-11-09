“I’m not satisfied that the BBC has strengthened its processes”, the Culture Secretary has told LBC after a Panorama programme sparked backlash for airing a “doctored” Donald Trump speech.

But Lisa Nandy said she still has confidence in BBC Director General Tim Davie as pressure mounts on the corporation after leaked internal memo claims an edition of the flagship BBC programme broadcast last October spliced together two sections of President Trump's speech.

The memo claims the BBC’s editing gave a misleading impression of what he actually said.

The Trump administration has called the BBC "100%, fake news" for allegedly doctoring the speech he made to supporters on January 6, 2020.

Ms Nandy told Sunday with Lewis Goodall that while she doesn’t agree with Mr Trump, she is “not satisfied that the BBC has strengthened its processes“.

"There doesn't appear to be a well thought through and consistent set of guidance,” she said

Ms Nandy said that this is “not just in relation to the use of clips in a documentary”, but to do with the "use of language about some of the most difficult, controversial and contested issues in our country."

