Rachel Roussel, 47, of Southampton, described the discovery of the remains of Joanne Sheen, also known as “Little Jo”, as “absolutely devastating”.

Rachel Roussel (right) has spoken of her agony at finding out about the remains of her friend Joanne Sheen (left) after she disappeared nearly seven years ago. Picture: PA

By Georgia Bell

A close friend of a missing woman whose remains were found nearly seven years after she disappeared spoke of her agony, saying “nothing could prepare” her for the discovery.

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Rachel Roussel, 47, of Southampton, described the discovery of the remains of Joanne Sheen, also known as “Little Jo”, as “absolutely devastating”. The Metropolitan Police were called on the evening of August 12th after bones, believed to belong to a woman aged between 25 and 45, were discovered in shrubland known as The Pits near Padstow Walk in Feltham after the area was affected by a fire. Detectives launched a murder probe, but Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Constabulary took over the investigation when the remains were identified as those of the mother of three On Thursday, Police arrested a 56-year-old man from Southampton on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. Read more: British woman, 32, reported missing from UK home found murdered in Florida - as family pay tribute to 'gentlest soul' Read more: British woman desperate for answers over mum and aunt missing in Nepal following deadly floods

Ms Roussel (left) said the years of uncertainty had been particularly difficult for Ms Sheen’s three daughters, two of whom she said have since become mothers themselves. Picture: PA

Ms Roussel responded to the police update and told the Press Association: “It’s something that everybody’s heavily anticipated, and you kind of get yourself ready and prepare yourself for it. “But nothing could prepare you for that, nothing at all.” Ms Roussel said the years of uncertainty had been particularly difficult for Ms Sheen’s three daughters, two of whom she said have since become mothers themselves. She said: “Her daughters are mums themselves now, so they’ve had their babies, and their mum wasn’t there for that.” She added: “To have to go through something like this and to have to be going through it for so long, seven years, is just unfathomable.” Ms Roussel, who met Ms Sheen in 2003, has launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe to help give her friend “a send-off that she so rightly deserves”.

Ms Roussel has launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe to help give her friend 'a send-off that she so rightly deserves'. Picture: PA

She said: “Now we can focus on helping the girls, bringing her home, and set about laying her to rest finally, which is what they’ve wanted to do.” The two became close while raising their children in Townhill Park in the Hampshire city, with Ms Roussel describing her friend as a “devoted mum” with a “wicked sense of humour”. She said: “She was just lovely; she’d do anything for you. If you needed to nip to the shop, she’d stay and watch the children. “If you needed to borrow some money, and all she had was £5 in her pocket until the next income support payment dropped, she’d lend it to you. “She was just lovely, and a devoted mum, a completely devoted mum; every ounce of her energy went into those girls; it was amazing. “She was just so much fun to be around; she had a personality that was a bit crazy, but you loved her for it.