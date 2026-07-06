'Nothing short of inspiring': James Middleton pays tribute to 'darling sister' Princess Kate after her Three Peaks Challenge
James Middleton praised his sister's "strength, resilience, and determination" and shared he was "incredibly proud"
James Middleton has paid tribute to his "darling sister" Kate's "strength and determination" after her gruelling 23 mile hiking challenge.
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Captioning a photo of the two hugging at the end of Kate's hike, James Middleton praised his sister's "strength, resilience, and determination" and shared he was "incredibly proud".
The Princess took up the challenge - which involves summiting the highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales over a day - alone and completed it within the allotted 24 hours.
James, 39, was there to meet the Princess when she finished the challenge, along with her husband the Prince of Wales and her three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.
"Two years ago, I told you we'd climb this mountain together," the powerful tribute reads.
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"We talked about climbing mountains while you were in hospital, and about the incredible healing power that nature can have for both the body and the mind.
"So it was such an honour to join you for your Three Peaks Challenge for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity."
In a moving statement posted on social media, she revealed she took up the challenge "not simply as a physical endeavour" but to "give something back" and raise awareness of serious illness.
Kate was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer early in 2024. She announced she was in remission in January 2025 and has been gradually returning to royal duties and international travel.
Her brother's sweet message continued: "Seeing how far you've come is nothing short of inspiring. Your strength, resilience, and determination, all while being the most amazing mother, wife, daughter, and sister, inspire me and so many others every single day.
"Keep being exactly who you are."
Kate recently shared that taking on the Three Peaks challenge was "not simply...a physical endeavour but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back".
She completed the trek - which involved climbing Scafell Pike in England, Ben Nevis in Scotland, and Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa) in Wales - in support of the Royal Marsden, the hospital where she was treated for cancer in 2024.