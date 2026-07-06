James Middleton praised his sister's "strength, resilience, and determination" and shared he was "incredibly proud"

James, 39, posted a sweet picture of the pair hugging after Kate finished the Three Peaks challenge. Picture: Social Media

By Issy Clarke

James Middleton has paid tribute to his "darling sister" Kate's "strength and determination" after her gruelling 23 mile hiking challenge.

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"We talked about climbing mountains while you were in hospital, and about the incredible healing power that nature can have for both the body and the mind. "So it was such an honour to join you for your Three Peaks Challenge for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity." In a moving statement posted on social media, she revealed she took up the challenge "not simply as a physical endeavour" but to "give something back" and raise awareness of serious illness. Kate was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer early in 2024. She announced she was in remission in January 2025 and has been gradually returning to royal duties and international travel.