Paraiso School of Samba at Notting Hill Carnival, police officer with samba dancers. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Two people were stabbed and 423 arrested during this year’s Notting Hill Carnival, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed, as they revealed the use of new technology led to “far fewer incidents of serious violence than in recent years."

The annual celebrations got underway on Sunday, as revellers descended on West London to mark the historic event. Speaking on Monday evening, the Met Police hailed the use of preemptive arrests, knife arches and new live facial recognition technology in preventing serious violence. There have so far been 423 arrests over the two main days, the force said in an update on Monday. There have been two stabbings, but neither resulted in life-threatening injuries. Read more: Met chief confirms live facial recognition 'without bias' will be used at Notting Hill carnival

A Metropolitan Police Live Facial Recognition van in position outside Paddington Station in London, in place for the Notting Hill Carnival. Picture: Alamy

As of 7.45pm, the number of arrests on Monday was 223, with 177 at the carnival itself and 46 on the approaches. Two people were murdered at the carnival last year, including a popular chef and a woman attending with her three-year-old daughter. The deaths led to renewed conversations about the safety of the event which is billed as 'Europe's Largest Party'.

A police officer poses with performers in colouful headgear and feathered costumes. Picture: Alamy