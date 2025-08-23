Parents of man, 21, murdered at Notting Hill Carnival appeal for information three years since killing
Police detectives are renewing their appeal for information three years after a father-to-be was murdered at Notting Hill Carnival.
Takayo Nembhard was stabbed to death under the Westway flyover in Ladbroke Grove on Monday August 29, 2022.
The 21-year-old was surrounded by several hundred people at the time of the attack, and had travelled from Bristol with his friends and sister to enjoy the carnival. He died in hospital from a stab wound to the right groin.
Although several arrests were made in the wake of the murder, no charges have been brought by police.
It is hoped that the return of Carnival to the streets of Notting Hill will help witnesses and those with information to come forward.
Takayo’s parents, Sandra and Vincent Nembhard, said the death of their son was “the action of a small minority”, and asked anyone with information to speak to the police.
"Takayo left behind a heartbroken family and two beautiful boys. We don't want them to grow up without knowing someone has been charged with his murder,” they said.
Detective Inspector Richard Kempshall, the deputy senior investigating officer on the case, described the victim as a “talented rapper” who was visiting to enjoy the festivities.
"A mindless act of violence has ensured that his children are without a father. Due to the timing and venue of the attack it is quite likely that many people witnessed the events before, during or after."
He called on anyone with relevant information to contact police as soon as possible.
“It is not too late to get justice for Takayo and his family."
Information can also be provided by calling the incident room directly on 020 7175 2206 to speak to an officer, by calling 101 or by tweeting @MetCC quoting 7478/29AUG22.
Anyone wishing to remain 100 per cent anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling freephone 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org. They never ask for your personal information and they do not track your device.