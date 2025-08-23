Police detectives are renewing their appeal for information three years after a father-to-be was murdered at Notting Hill Carnival.

Takayo Nembhard was stabbed to death under the Westway flyover in Ladbroke Grove on Monday August 29, 2022.

The 21-year-old was surrounded by several hundred people at the time of the attack, and had travelled from Bristol with his friends and sister to enjoy the carnival. He died in hospital from a stab wound to the right groin.

Although several arrests were made in the wake of the murder, no charges have been brought by police.

It is hoped that the return of Carnival to the streets of Notting Hill will help witnesses and those with information to come forward.

Read more: Met arrests 100 people ahead of Notting Hill Carnival in bid to deter trouble

Read more: Met's plan to use facial recognition at Notting Hill Carnival is 'unlawful', watchdog warns

Takayo’s parents, Sandra and Vincent Nembhard, said the death of their son was “the action of a small minority”, and asked anyone with information to speak to the police.

"Takayo left behind a heartbroken family and two beautiful boys. We don't want them to grow up without knowing someone has been charged with his murder,” they said.