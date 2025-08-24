Revellers of all ages took to the streets for Notting Hill Carnival early on Sunday with a traditional, Caribbean celebration.

The carnival, Europe’s biggest street party and an annual extravaganza over the summer bank holiday weekend, helps celebrate Caribbean culture and history.

The festival began early on Sunday with the J’ouvert celebration where people covered each other in paint, colourful powder and chocolate.

Children’s day is set to take place on Sunday and is followed by the main event on Monday.

The streets are set to be flooded with colour, costumes, dancing and music.

