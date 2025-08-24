Notting Hill Carnival saw 140 people arrested on Saturday - including 13 detained after being identified by live facial recognition technology.

15 arrests on Saturday's 'Children's Day' came for assaulting police officers, with the Metropolitan Police confirming that one officer visited hospital due to a hand injury.

The deaths led to renewed conversations about the safety of the event which is billed as 'Europe's Largest Party'.

Two people were murdered at the carnival last year, including a popular chef and a woman attending with her three-year-old daughter.

105 of the arrests took place at the Carnival itself - with 35 others coming on approaches to the celebration which has been running for over 60 years.

After 10 stabbings took place at last year's Carnival, police made 21 arrests on Saturday for possession of an offensive weapon.

52 arrests were a result of suspect drug offences, with possession of cannabis making up nearly half (25).

Robbery (2), sexual offences (4), public order offences (4) were the other reasons given by the police for arrest.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "The policing operation for the first full day of Notting Hill Carnival has moved into the dispersal phase as crowds head home from the event. A significant number of officers remain in the area to deal with any incidents.

"As of 19:45hrs, there had been 140 total arrests as part of the policing operation."

Over 7,000 police officers were deployed to the west London celebration of Caribbean culture for this year's event

The Carnival will also run tomorrow on the streets of west London.

The event led to Met Police officers carrying out “intelligence-led interventions” earlier this week.

Officers arrested 100 people, recalling 21 more to prison and seizing 11 firearms and more than 40 knives in a bid to deter any repeat of last year's violence.

The Met also confirmed at least 266 people either have police bail or probation licence conditions not to attend the carnival this weekend.