The mother of Nottingham attack victim Barnaby Webber, who has long campaigned for justice following her son's murder, has revealed that attacker Valdo Calocane will be "eligible for release in 2027".

The 19-year-old was killed by paranoid schizophrenic Calocane during the attacks in Nottingham in June 2023, alongside his friend Grace O’Malley-Kumar, also 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates.

Calocane was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order with restrictions after he pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter by diminished responsibility and three counts of attempted murder.

Now, as the government announced that benefits would no longer be paid to serious criminals detained in psychiatric hospitals, Ms Webber revealed that her son's killer could be released as early as 2027.

"This is somebody who has found his way into the hospital system - so he is a patient, not a criminal," she told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

"I found out yesterday, for example, I mean, there are so many things, that he is eligible to apply to be released in January.

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