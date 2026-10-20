Nottingham attacker Valdo Calocane ‘eligible for release in 2027’, mother of victim Barnaby Webber tells LBC
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The mother of Nottingham attack victim Barnaby Webber, who has long campaigned for justice following her son's murder, has revealed that attacker Valdo Calocane will be "eligible for release in 2027".
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The 19-year-old was killed by paranoid schizophrenic Calocane during the attacks in Nottingham in June 2023, alongside his friend Grace O’Malley-Kumar, also 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates.
Calocane was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order with restrictions after he pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter by diminished responsibility and three counts of attempted murder.
Now, as the government announced that benefits would no longer be paid to serious criminals detained in psychiatric hospitals, Ms Webber revealed that her son's killer could be released as early as 2027.
"This is somebody who has found his way into the hospital system - so he is a patient, not a criminal," she told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.
"I found out yesterday, for example, I mean, there are so many things, that he is eligible to apply to be released in January.
Read more: Killers and rapists in secure hospitals to lose benefits as victims' families hail 'moral' decision to close loophole
Read More: Valdo Calocane’s mother feared he 'posed risk to others years before' Nottingham attacks
"After 3 years, January 2027, he can apply to go to a tribunal to come out if he's well enough," she continued.
The government's newly unveiled plans will see them move to end so-called “double provision”.
The concept enables offenders to claim up to around £800 a month for living costs while receiving NHS psychiatric treatment.
The move was called for by families, including Ms Webber's, who have hailed the "moral" decision to remove entitlements for those who have committed serious offences.
It comes after Ms Webber, Barnaby's mother, slammed police after she claimed the family had not been told of a stalker "obsessed" with the case, adding her family had been "left completely in the dark" about a stalker.
The 19-year-old was killed by paranoid schizophrenic Valdo Calocane during the attacks in June 2023 alongside his friend Grace O’Malley-Kumar, also 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates.
Barnaby's mother, Emma Webber, previously told LBC: "Today’s revelations are yet another devastating example of the incompetence and institutional failure that has come to define the response of Nottinghamshire Police and the IOPC to our family.
More to follow.