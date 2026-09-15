Police and council officers will be able to order people to remove face coverings where their identity is being concealed to commit crime or behave anti-socially.

A man is seen in a balaclava as violent clashes erupted in Southampton. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Nottingham will become one of the first cities to introduce a balaclava ban as new powers aimed at tackling intimidation in the city come into force on Tuesday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The restrictions mean police and council officers can require people to remove a face covering where their identity is being concealed to commit crime or behave anti-socially, Nottinghamshire Police said. The powers will include £70 on-the-spot fines, confiscation of the face covering and referral to an immediate justice programme requiring community work. Those who continue to flout the order could be issued with a criminal behaviour order, which could ban them from the city centre indefinitely. The crackdown is not a blanket ban on face coverings, and officers are targeting “crime, anti-social behaviour or intimidating conduct”, and there are clear exemptions protecting people who wear face coverings for legitimate reasons such as religious, health, medical or work needs. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage called for full face coverings, including those worn for religious reasons, to be banned in public, after masked anti-illegal migrant protesters gathered in Dover earlier this month. Read more: Man, 76, charged with concealing identity after 'wearing a burkha' at Portsmouth anti-migrant protest Read more: Police warn they will arrest anyone wearing a face covering at migrant protests in Portsmouth this weekend

A man was arrested for wearing a Muslim face covering at an anti-migrant demonstraion. Picture: Alamy