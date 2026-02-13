Nottingham University Hospitals have said they faced a significant increase in patients presenting with respiratory issues, causing capacity pressures in A&E and on wards

The Queen's Medical Centre (QMC), University Hospital, Nottingham. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A critical incident has been declared at Nottingham University Hospitals due to significant pressure in A&E departments.

The critical incident was announced on Friday after the hospital group saw significant demand on services, in A&E in particular, which is resulting in lengthy waits for patients. This follows a previous Critical Incident in January, where rising demand, winter infections and staff sickness all led to major delays. Nottingham University Hospitals have said they faced a significant increase in patients presenting with respiratory issues, causing capacity pressures in A&E and on wards. More than half of adult beds are currently occupied by patients who are over 80 years old, whose health issues can impact them more than younger patients, they said.

Andrew Hall, Chief Operating Officer at NUH, said: “The pressures we are seeing in our hospitals are significant and our patients are having to wait longer than they should to be seen. “We have been working tirelessly all week to mitigate the pressures we are currently seeing but this has not had the desired impact, and so we declaring a Critical Incident is necessary to protect patient safety. “I would like to apologise to all patients who are in our hospitals and are waiting for long periods." The hospitals said they are working to create more bed space for patients, so the hospital flow can resume. Staff are also being asked to work additional shifts.

