Nottingham Forest have appointed former Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou to replace Nuno Espirito Santo. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Nottingham Forest have appointed former Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou as their replacement for the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nuno was relieved of his duties on Monday night following a breakdown in his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis. Postecoglou, who has been out of a job since leaving Spurs in June, has secured a quickfire return to work as Forest’s new head coach. The Australian was sacked by the north London club just 16 days after leading them to Europa League glory. He will now get another crack at the Premier League and European football at the City Ground and Marinakis has brought him in to win trophies.

Nottingham Forest sacked head coach Nuno Espirito Santo following a breakdown in his relationship with club owner Evangelos Marinakis. Picture: Alamy

The Greek businessman said: "We are bringing a coach to the club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies. "His experience of coaching teams at the highest level, along with his desire to build something special with us at Forest, makes him a fantastic person to help us on our journey and achieve consistently all our ambitions. "After gaining promotion to the Premier League, then building consistently season after season to secure European football, we now must take the right step to compete with the very best and challenge for trophies. "Ange has the credentials and the track-record to do this and we are excited he is joining us on our ambitious journey." And he is set for a swift return to north London as Forest visit Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime. The 60-year-old spent two seasons at Spurs and ended their trophy drought last season, but did so at the expense of the league, where they finished 17th. Nuno was sacked on Monday night after publicly falling out with Marinakis this summer. The 51-year-old was given a new contract in June after guiding Forest into the Europa League last term, their first European qualification since 1995, but cracks were beginning to show behind the scenes. Nuno had a poor working relationship with global head of football Edu Gaspar and his bond with Marinakis suffered as a result.

Nottingham Forest's owner Evangelos Marinakis. Picture: Alamy