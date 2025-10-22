Nottingham Forest have appointed Sean Dyche as their new head coach on a deal until summer 2027.

Long ball specialist Dyche had been out of work since leaving Everton at the start of the year.

Dyche, who lives in Nottingham and was a trainee at the club, becomes the third first-team boss of the season and will be joined in the dugout by former Forest heroes Ian Woan and Steve Stone.

The 54-year-old has taken over at the City Ground following Ange Postecoglou's sacking on Saturday.

In a statement on Tuesday, Forest wrote: "Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the appointment of Sean Dyche as the Club’s new Head Coach, following a thorough recruitment process led by Global Head of Football, Edu Gaspar, and Global Technical Director, George Syrianos.

"The former Forest youth player joins the Club on a contract running until the summer of 2027 and will take charge of his first match on Thursday night as The Reds take on FC Porto in the Europa League.

"Dyche will be joined by his experienced coaching team of Ian Woan and Steve Stone — both former Nottingham Forest players who together made more than 400 appearances for the Reds during the 1990s.

"A respected and experienced Premier League manager, Dyche brings the perfect blend of character, tactical acumen and proven achievement to guide the Club through its next chapter.

"Having managed more than 330 Premier League matches in his career to date, Dyche has built teams defined by defensive organisation, resilience, and strength from set pieces —qualities that align closely with the current squad’s attributes and the Club’s footballing identity.

"As a former Forest youth player who lives locally, Dyche also has a deep understanding of the values and pride of Forest and its supporters. With his character, tactical acumen and man-management skills, his appointment represents the best opportunity for a successful and competitive season across both domestic and European competitions."