Former Nottingham Forest and Scotland winger John Robertson has died at the age of 72, the Premier League club have announced.

Robertson, who started and ended his career at the City Ground either side of a spell at local rivals Derby, became a cult hero at Forest after playing an integral part in the club's European Cup victories in 1979 and 1980.

Robertson provided the cross for Trevor Francis to head home the only goal against Swedish outfit Malmo in Munich as Brian Clough's side lifted the European Cup for the first time.

Twelve months later, Robertson was on the scoresheet in another 1-0 victory as Forest successfully defended their European crown against Hamburg at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

