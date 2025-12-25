Nottingham Forest legend John Robertson dies aged 72, former club announces
Robertson set up Trevor Francis to help Forest retain the European Cup in 1980
Former Nottingham Forest and Scotland winger John Robertson has died at the age of 72, the Premier League club have announced.
Robertson, who started and ended his career at the City Ground either side of a spell at local rivals Derby, became a cult hero at Forest after playing an integral part in the club's European Cup victories in 1979 and 1980.
Robertson provided the cross for Trevor Francis to head home the only goal against Swedish outfit Malmo in Munich as Brian Clough's side lifted the European Cup for the first time.
Twelve months later, Robertson was on the scoresheet in another 1-0 victory as Forest successfully defended their European crown against Hamburg at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.
We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Nottingham Forest legend and dear friend, John Robertson.— Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) December 25, 2025
A true great of our Club and a double European Cup winner, John’s unrivalled talent, humility and unwavering devotion to Nottingham Forest will never ever be forgotten.
He won 28 caps for Scotland during his five-year international career, which included being selected at the 1978 and 1982 World Cups.
A statement from Forest read: "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Nottingham Forest legend and dear friend, John Robertson.
"A true great of our club and a double European Cup winner, John's unrivalled talent, humility and unwavering devotion to Nottingham Forest will never ever be forgotten.
"Our thoughts are with John's family, friends and all who loved him.
"Rest in Peace, Robbo... Our greatest."