The decision came after Forest lost 3-0 to Chelsea on Saturday, meaning the Australian leaves the midlands club after just 40 days in charge and without a single win under his belt.

A statement read: "Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect.

"The Club will make no further comment at this time."

On Friday, Ange launched a passionate defence of his time at Forest and his career in general.

In an extraordinary five-minute soliloquy at his pre-match press conference Postecoglou, sacked by Tottenham at the end of last season despite winning the Europa League, said: “If you look at it through the prism of I’m a failed manager who’s lucky to get this job, then of course these first five weeks look like ‘this guy is under pressure’.

“All I’ve heard since I’ve finished at Tottenham is that we finished 17th last year. So if you look at it from that prism of we finished 17th then yeah, I’m a failed manager who’s lucky to get another opportunity.

“But maybe I’m a manager that if you give them time, the story always ends the same. At all my previous clubs it ends the same – with me and a trophy.

“Of course there’s pressure. But, there’s a difference between pressure and difference between saying that somebody should lose their job after five weeks.

“I mean I only just found an apartment to move into. Which may be a bad decision, it might be I should have stayed in temporary digs, that’s how early it is, so there’s a difference.

“Pressure is part of managing at this level, and we’re all judged by our results. And at the moment, the results are suggesting I’m not doing a good job.”

