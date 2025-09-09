Nottingham Forest have sacked head coach Nuno Espirito Santo following a breakdown in his relationship with club owner Evangelos Marinakis.

“As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey.”

“The club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the club.

Forest said in a statement: “Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espirito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as head coach.

Nuno questioned the club’s business in the summer transfer window and cast doubt over his long-term future at the City Ground last month.

The 51-year-old was only given a new contract in June after guiding Forest into the Europa League last term, their first European qualification since 1995.

Forest officials were said to have been taken by surprise when Nuno publicly revealed his broken relationship with Marinakis last month.

Responding to rumours about his position at the time, Nuno admitted “where there’s smoke, there’s fire”, first raising questions about his future at the club.

“We know each other very well, and we have all been in the industry for a while now,” he said of Marinakis ahead of their Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

“And where there’s smoke, there’s fire, so I know how things work, but I’m here to do my job.

“I understand, because I’m worried. I’m the first one to be worried. I’m the first one to be concerned.”

Previously, Nuno had criticised the club’s activity in the summer transfer window, saying they had wasted a good chance, despite spending almost £100million on the likes of James McAtee, Omari Hutchinson, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Douglas Luiz.

And Nuno added: “I always had a very good relationship with the owner, last season was very, very, very close. This season, not so well. No, it’s not (good).”

Marinakis was seen remonstrating with Nuno after a 2-2 draw against Leicester at the end of last season, although at the time the club put that down to Taiwo Awoniyi playing on with a serious abdominal injury.

In the immediate aftermath of Marinakis’ altercation with Nuno, he was subject to heavy criticism, with pundit Gary Neville saying the manager should “negotiate his exit” that night.

Having led the club into Europe, Nuno departs the City Ground as the club’s most successful manager since Frank Clark, and they currently sit 10th in the Premier League table.