Goosey the Goose, Goose Fair, Nottingham, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Police are appealing for witnesses after a St George’s Cross was painted onto a two-metre tall goose mascot for Nottingham’s annual funfair.

A red cross was spray painted across the front of Goosey the Goose, situated on the Mansfield Road roundabout near Forest Recreation Ground to promote the city’s Goose Fair. Nottinghamshire Police believe the vandalism happened on September 3 at around 9.30pm. The goose statue is made from fibreglass and timber and weighs around a quarter of a tonne. The flying of Union and St George’s Cross flags across towns and cities has followed an online campaign called Operation Raise the Colours. Read more: Seven men face trial accused of violent disorder outside infamous asylum seeker hotel Read more: What are the laws around flags? Starmer 'won't allow' St George's Cross to be symbol of violence Police constable Lindsey Webster, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Goosey is an iconic mascot for the fair and we want to find whoever is responsible for vandalising the statue.

