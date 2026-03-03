Body-worn camera footage of triple killer Valdo Calocane outside MI5 headquarters, where he asked to be arrested, has been shown to the Nottingham attacks public inquiry.

More than two years later, Calocane killed University of Nottingham students Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, and caretaker Ian Coates, 65, and attempted to kill three more people in the early hours of June 13 2023.

Metropolitan Police officers attended Thames House in Millbank, London, after Calocane, who appeared "calm" and "compliant", had claimed to have information about a case on May 31 2021.

On Tuesday, the inquiry, which is being held in London, was shown footage of Calocane wearing an all-black outfit, including a hooded coat, outside the MI5 building despite it being described as a hot day.

The inquiry heard that Calocane pressed the building's intercom after arriving at around 5pm and told a member of MI5 security staff that he wanted to be arrested.

Police Constable Graham Foster, from the Metropolitan Police, whose interaction with Calocane was recorded, asked him to take his hands out his pockets after arriving at the scene.

Giving evidence, Pc Foster said Calocane "didn't seem agitated", adding that he was "calm, compliant, coherent".

The officer told the inquiry: "To me, it was a very routine stop. It didn't flag any concerns to myself."

Pressed on why he did not ask Calocane why he wanted to be arrested, Pc Foster said he was "trying to build rapport" with Calocane and was "happy" with the responses he had given to him.

The officer added: "I dealt with people before that have said that they wanted to be arrested, and when we've gone down there, that isn't actually what they've stated to us or is actually true.

"When I stopped VC (Valdo Calocane), I asked him if he wanted to speak to us and again he said that he didn't want to interact or speak to ourselves."

When Calocane was asked if he had been arrested before, he replied "not really" before telling officers he had been arrested "once".