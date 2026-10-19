Two men and two women have been arrested after a police officer was shot in Nottingham city centre yesterday.

Cops raced to Angel Row in the city centre early on Sunday morning.

The officer had approached the two suspects shortly before the incident at 04:50, Nottinghamshire Police said.

He is being treated in hospital for wounds to his foot, the force confirmed.

A firearm was recovered and two suspects, a man and a woman, fled the scene, detectives added.

Assistant Chief Constable Claire Rukas of Nottinghamshire Police said: "This is a shocking incident and a sobering reminder of the potential dangers faced by officers as they work to protect and serve the public.

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