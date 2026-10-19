Two men and two women arrested after police officer shot in Nottingham
The police officer is being treated in hospital for wounds to his foot, the force confirmed
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Two men and two women have been arrested after a police officer was shot in Nottingham city centre yesterday.
Listen to this article
Cops raced to Angel Row in the city centre early on Sunday morning.
The officer had approached the two suspects shortly before the incident at 04:50, Nottinghamshire Police said.
He is being treated in hospital for wounds to his foot, the force confirmed.
A firearm was recovered and two suspects, a man and a woman, fled the scene, detectives added.
Assistant Chief Constable Claire Rukas of Nottinghamshire Police said: "This is a shocking incident and a sobering reminder of the potential dangers faced by officers as they work to protect and serve the public.
Read More: Australian MP 'critically injured' after being mowed down by car - as police launch counter-terror probe
Read More: Israel police arrest suspects over settler attacks on US journalist and European diplomats
"As we investigate what happened and work to apprehend the individuals involved, my thoughts today are with the injured officer, his family and colleagues.
"I also ask that anyone with additional information shares this with us without delay. Even the smallest bit of information could make all the difference to this investigation."
Nottingham East Labour MP Nadia Whittome wrote on X: "My thoughts are with the injured police officer and his family following this truly shocking incident. We all wish him a full and speedy recovery."
The Police Federation of England and Wales also sent its best wishes to the officer.
“This is a stark reminder of the dangers police officers face every day while protecting the public,” it added in a social media post. “Their courage and commitment must never be taken for granted.”