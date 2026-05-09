The red Vauxhall Astra was abandoned at the scene just after the incident at 1am last night

Market Place, Arnold, where the car ploughed into pedestrians. Picture: Google Maps

By Alice Padgett

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after a car ploughed into multiple pedestrians in a town centre in Nottinghamshire.

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Police have launched a manhunt after the suspect fled the scene in Arnold, Nottinghamshire. Nottinghamshire Police have identified a suspect who they say is "believed to be a white man" fleeing on foot. The red Vauxhall Astra was abandoned at the scene just after the incident at 1am. A large cordon is in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area. Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “There is no indication at this stage of any ongoing threat to the wider public. Read More: Ukrainian set fire to Starmer’s old car after threats by ‘powerful Russian-speaking figure called El Money' Read More: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to give evidence in trial of man 'who threatened former prince near his Sandringham home'

The car drove into the crowded street. Picture: Google Maps

“However, we understand the incident will cause concern in the community. “Officers will remain at the scene today to carry out further inquiries, speak to local people and offer reassurance. "It is also important anyone with information, or relevant dashcam, CCTV, doorbell or mobile phone footage, gets in touch without delay.” Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to get in touch with the police. Local MP, Michael Payne, said in a statement earlier this morning that he had been in close contact with police on a “serious incident”.