Manhunt underway as man left with life-threatening injuries after car ploughs into pedestrians
The red Vauxhall Astra was abandoned at the scene just after the incident at 1am last night
A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after a car ploughed into multiple pedestrians in a town centre in Nottinghamshire.
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Police have launched a manhunt after the suspect fled the scene in Arnold, Nottinghamshire.
Nottinghamshire Police have identified a suspect who they say is "believed to be a white man" fleeing on foot.
The red Vauxhall Astra was abandoned at the scene just after the incident at 1am.
A large cordon is in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “There is no indication at this stage of any ongoing threat to the wider public.
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“However, we understand the incident will cause concern in the community.
“Officers will remain at the scene today to carry out further inquiries, speak to local people and offer reassurance.
"It is also important anyone with information, or relevant dashcam, CCTV, doorbell or mobile phone footage, gets in touch without delay.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to get in touch with the police.
Local MP, Michael Payne, said in a statement earlier this morning that he had been in close contact with police on a “serious incident”.
He said that a “significant police cordon” had been put in place and will likely remain there for the rest of today while investigations are carried out.
“I would urge everyone not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding this incident while this important police work continues,” he said.
“I have sought reassurances from Nottinghamshire Police regarding ongoing community safety in and around Arnold, and I will continue to liaise closely with police colleagues throughout the weekend.
“I know this will be upsetting and worrying news for many of us who call Arnold home. I will endeavour to keep the local community informed and updated as the investigation and police work progresses.”