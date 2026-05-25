The former England star co-owns Salford

Notts Count captain Matt Palmer lifts the trophy with team-mates following promotion. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Sir David Beckham made an unhappy Wembley return as Notts County beat the Salford side he co-owns 3-0 to win the League Two play-off final.

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Former England captain Beckham was unimpressed in the stands as first-half goals from Alassana Jatta and Lucas Ness and a clincher from the outstanding Jodi Jones enabled County to reclaim a League One spot following an 11-year absence. County – formed in 1862 and Football League founding members – were the better side and forced Salford, who only escaped the non-league circuit seven years ago, to remain in the fourth tier for at least another season. It was also a Wembley outing to forget for Ammies co-owner Gary Neville and his former England and Manchester United team-mate Nicky Butt, who is no longer a shareholder but is still involved with the club. Read more: Hottest May day on record as temperatures hit 34.8C - as man dies on packed beach Read more: Laver Cup 2026 dates, tickets and venue revealed

Salford City co-owner Sir David Beckham (centre) in the stands at Wembley. Picture: Alamy

Both sides made cagey starts in temperatures approaching 37 degrees but it was County who dominated possession and created the game’s first chance. Jones, having twice used his skills to beat a Salford challenger, crossed from the left but Jatta’s header from 12 yards was too high. Matt Butcher saw Salford’s first effort of note deflected over but it was from another City corner that Notts took a 32nd-minute lead. Goalkeeper James Belshaw caught it, County played out from the back – and Jones’ through-ball from just inside his own half near the left touchline neatly bisected two defenders to allow Jatta to side-foot across goalkeeper Matt Young from the left of the six-yard box. More than 20,000 Magpies supporters roared their appreciation of The Gambia forward’s 17th goal of the season.

Salford City manager Karl Robinson after the match. Picture: Alamy