Novak Djokovic admitted he was concerned by his physical difficulties after battling past young American Learner Tien in the opening round of the US Open.

While a 6-1 7-6 (3) 6-2 scoreline may appear routine, Djokovic looked anything but comfortable in the closing stages of a second set which lasted 82 minutes.

The 38-year-old, his black shirt plastered to him with sweat, saved a set point and a series of gruelling rallies in the tie-break left him gasping for air.

Djokovic also took a medical timeout at the end of the set for treatment to blisters on his foot but ultimately used his experience to set up a second-round clash with another American, Zachary Svajda.

“I started great,” said the seventh seed. “Just over 20 minutes, first set, I felt really good. Then some long games to start the second set, and then I started to feel really (bad) – I don’t know why. I really was surprised how bad I was feeling in the second physically.

“We had long exchanges, but also I dropped my level and made a lot of unforced errors and got him back into the match. I’m glad that I kind of reset myself after second set. And the third set was OK to finish up the match.

“Good thing, two days off now. But it’s slightly a concern. I don’t have any injury or anything. I just struggled a lot to stay in long exchanges and recover after points.”

Read more: Emma Raducanu clears mental hurdle with first US Open win since 2021 fairytale

Read more: Jack Draper hopes his love for New York can result in another successful US Open