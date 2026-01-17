Melbourne Park has been the most successful venue in Djokovic’s career.

Novak Djokovic talks to the media at a press conference ahead of the 2026 Australian Open. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Novak Djokovic admits he lacks “a little bit of juice” but has backed himself to challenge Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 38-year-old was the only other man to beat either Alcaraz or Sinner at a grand slam last year, toppling the Spaniard in the quarter-finals here, and he remains arguably their biggest threat despite his advancing years. He subsequently lost to Sinner twice and Alcaraz once in the semi-finals at the other slams, all in straight sets, but said: “I know that, when I’m healthy, when I’m able to put all the pieces of the puzzle together on a given day, I feel like I can beat anybody. “If I don’t have that self-belief and confidence in myself, I wouldn’t be here. I still have the drive and, of course, I understand that Sinner and Alcaraz are playing on a different level right now from everybody else. “That’s a fact, but that doesn’t mean that nobody else has a chance. So I like my chances always, in any tournament, particularly here.” Read more: Is this the worst tennis match of all time? Wildcard player goes viral after 37-minute disaster Read more: Amateur Jordan Smith shocks Jannik Sinner as he wins million-dollar 1 Point Slam

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand during a practice session ahead of the 2026 Australian Open. Picture: Getty

Melbourne Park has been the most successful venue in Djokovic’s career, with the Serbian lifting the trophy 10 times, but he knows his own body is likely to be as big an obstacle as Alcaraz or Sinner. Djokovic struggled to maintain his fitness over best-of-five sets last year, and he has not played a match since early November after niggling problems first brought an early end to his 2025 season and then prompted him to miss this week’s tournament in Adelaide. “I had a little setback,” he said. “That’s why I didn’t go there, but it’s been going very well so far here. Obviously every day there is something here and there for me, and I guess for each one of us, but generally I feel good and look forward to competing. “I’m missing a little bit of juice in my legs, to be honest, to be able to compete with these guys at the later stages of a grand slam. “But I’m definitely giving my best, as I have in 2025, and I think I have done very well and challenged them on their route to the title. “I’m still trying to be in the mix. I would love to have a chance to fight with one of those, or maybe both of these guys, here.”