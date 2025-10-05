Novak Djokovic dug deep to claim only his second win since the US Open with a gutsy 4-6 7-5 6-3 triumph over Yannick Hanfmann at the Shanghai Masters.

World number five Djokovic was on court for two hours and 45 minutes on Sunday evening before he eventually got the better of German qualifier Hanfmann to progress into the last 16 of the ATP 1000 event.

After Djokovic ended a month-long spell away from the court on Friday with a straight-sets win over Marin Cilic, Hanfmann provided a much tougher assignment but could not last the course with the 24-time grand-slam champion.

Djokovic said on court: “It’s the same for every player out on the court, but it’s brutal. It’s brutal when you have over 80 per cent of humidity day after day, particularly for the guys when they’re playing during the day with heat, with sun, it’s even more brutal.