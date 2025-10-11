An out-of-sorts Novak Djokovic tumbled out in Shanghai as Valentin Vacherot claimed a stunning victory to become the lowest-ranked finalist in Masters 1000 history.

Djokovic, bidding for a record-extending 41st Masters title and a first in almost two years this weekend, had medical timeouts in both sets and received treatment on his lower back from the physio.

The 24-time grand slam champion’s physical struggles were ruthlessly exploited by Monegasque qualifier Vacherot, who belied his ranking of 204 in the world to claim a 6-3 6-4 win in an hour and 43 minutes.

Djokovic, at 38 the oldest man to reach the last four at Masters level, had vomited and collapsed during his previous matches this week as he struggled to overcome the hot and humid conditions.

He refused to discuss his physical condition afterwards, instead heaping praise on Vacherot, who had only beaten two top-50 players before this tournament, which he entered as an alternate for qualifying.

