Novak Djokovic wins first title of year with China Open triumph
The match came to a surprise end when De Minaur abruptly shook hands after winning the opening game of the second set.
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Novak Djokovic capped a remarkable week with his first title for nearly a year at the China Open in Beijing.
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The 39-year-old profited from the retirement of final opponent Alex De Minaur after only one game of the second set to win a seventh title in the Chinese capital and maintain his record of never having lost at the tournament.
The 7-6 (3) 0-1 victory means Djokovic has won at least one title in each of the last 21 years, while he now has 102 tour-level trophies overall.
Both men reached the final without having to complete their matches on Monday – Djokovic thanks to the much-publicised disqualification of Daniil Medvedev, while De Minaur’s opponent Hubert Hurkacz pulled the plug because of injury.
Djokovic edged a very tight first set on a tie-break before the two men each took a medical timeout, but it came as a big surprise when De Minaur abruptly shook hands after winning the opening game of the second set.
Read more: Medvedev disqualified from China Open after hitting ball at spectator
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The Australian, who returned to court with strapping on his left thigh, said in his on-court interview: “I want to say sorry to all the amazing fans that came to watch this match. I didn’t want to finish like this.”
When Djokovic lost in the opening round of the US Open amid ongoing physical struggles, the sporting obituaries were being prepared, but the Serbian has shown once again that writing him off would be premature.
Djokovic, who also defeated top seed Alexander Zverev during his run, said: “It’s been 11 years since I played here last. I always have high expectations for myself and always want to visualise myself with the trophy, but particularly here in Beijing, the place where I’ve never lost.
“I was also quite aware that reality’s a little bit different these days. This year has been quite challenging for me, lots of ups and downs and physical and health issues, so I was just trying to find a good feeling on the court.
“I know that when I’m feeling well and striking the ball well I can still compete at the highest level. This week has been an evidence to that. I’m very proud. This trophy means much more than one trophy, one tournament.”
Earlier, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jiri Lehecka in the final of the Japan Open to win his first individual title since February.
Playing just his third tournament since returning from four-and-a-half months out with a wrist injury, Alcaraz recovered from a shaky start to defeat Czech Lehecka 7-6 (4) 6-4.
It is a second title in a row in the Japanese capital for Alcaraz, who showed patchy form at times but finished with a strong performance.
The Spaniard said: “I’m really happy to be able to lift a trophy again. It’s been a while and obviously it’s extra special after my injury.
“It was a tough week that I didn’t find my best tennis, my best level, but I did find the good solutions and I think that’s what matters in the end.
“I would say today was the best match of the week, or at least more consistent the level that I played, so I’m just really, really happy.”