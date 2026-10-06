The match came to a surprise end when De Minaur abruptly shook hands after winning the opening game of the second set.

Novak Djokovic wins first title of year with China Open triumph. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Novak Djokovic capped a remarkable week with his first title for nearly a year at the China Open in Beijing.

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The 39-year-old profited from the retirement of final opponent Alex De Minaur after only one game of the second set to win a seventh title in the Chinese capital and maintain his record of never having lost at the tournament. The 7-6 (3) 0-1 victory means Djokovic has won at least one title in each of the last 21 years, while he now has 102 tour-level trophies overall. Both men reached the final without having to complete their matches on Monday – Djokovic thanks to the much-publicised disqualification of Daniil Medvedev, while De Minaur’s opponent Hubert Hurkacz pulled the plug because of injury. Djokovic edged a very tight first set on a tie-break before the two men each took a medical timeout, but it came as a big surprise when De Minaur abruptly shook hands after winning the opening game of the second set. Read more: Medvedev disqualified from China Open after hitting ball at spectator Read more: Serena and Venus Williams fall just short in US Open return

Alex de Minaur and Novak Djokovic before the match . Picture: Alamy

The Australian, who returned to court with strapping on his left thigh, said in his on-court interview: “I want to say sorry to all the amazing fans that came to watch this match. I didn’t want to finish like this.” When Djokovic lost in the opening round of the US Open amid ongoing physical struggles, the sporting obituaries were being prepared, but the Serbian has shown once again that writing him off would be premature. Djokovic, who also defeated top seed Alexander Zverev during his run, said: “It’s been 11 years since I played here last. I always have high expectations for myself and always want to visualise myself with the trophy, but particularly here in Beijing, the place where I’ve never lost. “I was also quite aware that reality’s a little bit different these days. This year has been quite challenging for me, lots of ups and downs and physical and health issues, so I was just trying to find a good feeling on the court. “I know that when I’m feeling well and striking the ball well I can still compete at the highest level. This week has been an evidence to that. I’m very proud. This trophy means much more than one trophy, one tournament.”

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz poses with the trophy after winning the men's singles final against Czechia's Jiri Lehecka. Picture: Alamy