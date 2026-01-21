Serbian as good as ever and looking for Australian Open title 11

Novak Djokovic looked easy in his 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win against Spain’s Pedro Martínez. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Novak Djokovic has opened his Australian Open account with a quick win as he looks to reclaim the slam he first won almost 20 years ago.

The Serbian world number four looked easy in his 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win against Spain’s Pedro Martínez to set up a second round against Francesco Maestrelli on Thursday. While he is not favourite to add to his 10 titles in Melbourne, Djokovic is still near the peak of his powers at 38-years-old. He first won the Australian Open in a final against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2008. Stan Wawrinka, 40, was also in action on Tuesday and became the second oldest player to win a singles match at the Australian Open, although 45-year-old Venus Williams suffered a narrow defeat. It is possible Djokovic could keep going to surpass their records and key to his longevity has been his intense fitness regime. How Novak Djokovic stays in shape aged 38

Quirky warm ups A video on his Instagram, showed him moving back and forth over elastic bands to a disco beat, in a warm up before his match against Jiří Lehecka in last year's Australian Open. The exercise is a simple enough affair and easy enough to replicate at home or at the gym to provide leg, core and balance conditioning. Before attempting a workout, Djokovic will usually jog or use an exercise bike for five minutes. Flexibility Djokovic owes a big part of his longevity to his flexibility regime, telling tennis.com “It's so important to address everything holistically, multidisciplinary, so to say, because then you will just be more prepared. “You will have more tools that you can use in a given moment.”

And Djokovic’s flexibility is not a new feat, with comparison photos are now trending on Instagram showing how he stretched to reach a shot against Martinez was a similar move to one he pulled off more than 20 years ago, at his tournament debut in 2005. The ‘Djokovic Challenge’ proved a hit on social media in December 2023 when amateurs attempted to copy the master after his routine was shared on American television. Strength and suppleness According to Pro Player Training Zone, Djokovic uses a variety of exercises and strengthening techniques to keep himself supple on court. This incorporates aerial yoga (a form that sees participants move through poses while suspended from a hammock), specific IT band stretches, Brazilian martial art capoeira, and practice to work into the splits position.