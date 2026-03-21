The novel was pulled after detection software suggested it was 78% machine-made

The Hachette Book Group. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

One of the world’s largest publishing houses has become the first to withdraw a novel from British shelves amid allegations that it was largely written using artificial intelligence.

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Hachette Book Group acquired the rights to Shy Girl, by Mia Ballard, after the self-published horror title climbed up Amazon’s sales charts following its release in February last year. At the time, the publisher said it had worked with Ballard to “refine her brilliant novel”, describing the book as a “gory horror and razor-sharp revenge thriller”. However, the “femgore revenge novel” is now being pulled from sale after claims that much of the text was produced by AI. Ballard — an American poet and fiction writer who lives in northern California – has denied writing the novel using artificial intelligence, claiming that an acquaintance she hired to edit the original manuscript may have used the technology without her knowledge. Read more: AI-generated Val Kilmer to star in new film a year after actor's death – in an industry first Read more: Almost 10,000 authors unite to publish 'empty' book in protest over AI stealing their work

Ten-thousand writers have contributed to Don't Steal This Book, in which the only content is a list of their names - a protest by the publishing industry about the theft of Intellectual Property by artificial intelligence. Picture: Getty

On Friday, Hachette confirmed the book would be discontinued in the UK after being published in November 2025, and its US launch date has been cancelled – adding it remained “committed to protecting original creative expression and storytelling”. The novel has sold just under 1,900 print copies in the UK, according to NielsenIQ BookData. Questions about Shy Girl first emerged earlier this year in online forums, where readers debated whether sections of the prose showed signs of AI authorship. Max Spero, founder of the AI-detection tool Pangram, later analysed the full text and claimed on social media that it appeared to be “78 per cent AI-generated”. Originally self-published in February 2025, the novel has accumulated nearly 5,000 ratings on Goodreads, with an average score of 3.5 stars

the novel has accumulated nearly 5,000 ratings on Goodreads. Picture: Getty