Brits experienced one of the warmest starts to November on record this year as mild temperatures continued across the UK.

The start of November 2025 has brought a remarkable series of new high daily minimum temperature records across the UK, with dozens of weather stations reporting notable warmth.

This “exceptional run of warmth” follows an above-average October, where temperatures were almost 1 degree warmer than expected across the entire month.

The UK experienced a “remarkable series” of daily record temperatures during the first week of November, including the hottest Bonfire Night ever, the Met Office has said.

The Met Office said: “The UK’s weather pattern in October 2025 set the stage for November’s record-breaking temperatures.

“The mean temperature for the month was provisionally 0.7°C above the 1991–2020 average, with Scotland and Northern Ireland experiencing slightly warmer conditions than the rest of the country.

“As November began, a flow of warm air from the south swept across the UK.

“This southerly pattern, combined with cloudy skies, helped trap warmth overnight, leading to unusually high daily minimum temperatures.”

Looking ahead, the Met Office forecasts rain and sunny spells next week, with mild temperatures set to continue.

Its long-term forecast read: “The start of this period is likely to be largely unsettled and mostly mild, with bands or areas of rain moving across most parts of the UK, although tending to be focused more on western and possibly southern parts.

“Locally strong winds may also accompany the rain at times. Some drier spells are also likely, the best of these probably towards the east and possibly the north.

“Where skies are clear and winds light overnight, frost and fog are likely, the fog slow to clear.

“From around the middle of the month, we may see a transition towards more generally drier weather across the UK, and with this it is likely to turn a little cooler overall, with a greater risk of overnight frost.”