Vladimir Uglev accused the Kremlin of a "state-level hit" using Novichok in 2018 following the attempted assassination of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia

Vladimir Uglev poses for a photograph at an undisclosed location. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A Russian scientist who helped to develop the deadly nerve agent Novichok has died in unexplained circumstances at the age of 80.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Vladimir Uglev accused the Kremlin of a "state-level hit" using Novichok in 2018 following the attempted assassination of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, which led to the death of Dawn Sturgess. He also spoke out about the use of the nerve agent, also known as A-234, to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in 2020. Uglev died on October 26 of unknown causes, according to The Insider. His death was only disclosed a week after it happened. Uglev's cause of death is unknown, as is the reason for the delay in announcing his death. Read more: Litvinenko widow warns Russian money in UK ‘could be used against ordinary people’ Read more: British troops ‘preparing to defend themselves’ against Russian attack in Ukraine - as Coalition of the Willing conducts first major exercise

A Soviet army serviceman in protective suit handles toxic substances during a visit by Western diplomats and journalists to a chemical weapons research facility in Shikhany, Saratov region, Russia. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Contributor/Getty

“I have no doubt that it was ‘A-234'," he later said of the Salisbury poisoning. “Judging by the high purity of the sample, it is quite possible that it was a batch made by my own hands.” “This was a state-level hit." Uglev graduated from Dmitry Mendeleev Moscow Institute of Chemical Technology in 1975 with a degree in the chemistry and technology of biologically active substances. From there, he went to work as a senior researcher at the State Scientific Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology, which was involved in the production of chemical agents. Uglev also worked on some of the earliest Novichok agents in the 1990s at the Russian Defense Ministry’s 33rd Central Scientific Research and Testing Institute.

Novichok was used in the attack of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, and in the accidental fatal poisoning of 44-year-old mother of three, Dawn Sturgess. Picture: JOHN SAEKI,LAURENCE CHU/Getty

Earlier this year, the UK government put sanctions on the scientists and institutions responsible for developing the Novichok nerve agent used in the 2018 Salisbury assassination plot. Uglev was not named among them. The sanctions announced by the Foreign Office also targeted the Russians involved in the development of the Epibatidine toxin used against Alexei Navalny, a prominent opposition leader and critic of Vladimir Putin. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Russia’s repeated use of chemical weapons is a sickening violation of international law and a direct threat to global security. “From the use of Novichok nerve agents in Salisbury to Epibatidine in Siberia, poisoning Dawn Sturgess and Alexei Navalny, Russia continues to use barbaric tools to inflict death and suffering on innocent civilians, including in Ukraine. “We will continue to call out Russia’s violations of the Chemical Weapons Convention, hold those responsible to account, and work with allies to deter further use of these dangerous weapons.”