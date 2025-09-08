Online experiences are a fundamental part of all of our lives and it’s inevitable that this is the case for children as well.

So, what can parents do to help keep their children safe?

Many tell us they worry about the content they are being exposed to and how this is shaping their behaviours and beliefs. Others contact us with worries about who their child is talking to online, including experiences of bullying and blackmail.

At the NSPCC we hear from parents who are concerned about their children being online.

Simply watching videos could mean they are exposed to harmful content, whether it's explicit, violent, or even related to self-harm.

However, being online also comes with real risks. While doing everyday things, such as playing games, children could find themselves speaking to someone who isn’t who they claim to be.

The internet can offer many incredible opportunities for children and young people. Children tell us it supports their learning, helps them to stay connected and provides a space to be creative and have fun.

Use Parental Controls

These tools allow you to block or filter inappropriate content across various devices , meaning you can manage what your child is being exposed to when they go online.

They can also help you to plan what time of day your child can go online and how long for.

There are many different options available across your home Wi-Fi, mobile network provider, and your child’s devices and favourite apps and games. We would recommend using a range of these settings which will give you more coverage across your child’s online activities.

The NSPCC website has full details on how to set up parental controls across a range of devices and services.

Talk Openly and Often

While parental controls are a helpful tool, they're not a complete solution. Open and ongoing conversations with your child are essential. Find opportunities to talk about online safety, whether that’s part of everyday chats or a separate conversation.

It’s important for you to understand the world in which your child exists when they go online. It’s likely your child will open up more to you if you show that you’ve made the effort to understand the games they play and the social media apps they use.

It's beneficial to stay calm, listen attentively, and refrain from being judgmental. Children want their parents to recognise that the world they are growing up in is now very different. It’s important to acknowledge the positives of the online world and be honest about any concerns you have.

Focus on being your child’s safe space where they can share worries, questions and even good experiences. Reassure them that they can always come to you for support.

Here are some helpful questions to ask:

What’s your favourite app/ game? Why do you like it? – try getting them to show you how to use one of their favourite features

Have you explored the privacy settings, blocking, and reporting tools on your favourite app/ game? – try exploring them together

What things do you think are okay to share online? – talk about personal information and image sharing together, thinking about whether things are okay to be shared on social media and in chat apps

These prompts will hopefully help you to have a conversation with your child that enables them to feel involved and empowered to make safer choices.

Be a Role Model

Children learn a lot from the adults around them. If they hear one message from the adults in their lives but see a different behaviour from them, it can be confusing.

Set a good example by establishing healthy habits for screen time, using safety settings on your accounts and asking your child’s permission before sharing photos of them, even if that is in a family group chat and not on social media.

Even with the best intentions, children might not always feel comfortable opening up or may not copy your positive online behaviour. That's why it's important they know there are other safe spaces and people they can turn to—whether it's a family member, teacher, school pastoral staff, or Childline.

With the right conversations and safety mechanisms in place, the online world can be a safe and enjoyable world for children.

Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or childline.org.uk. Any adults concerned about a child’s safety or wellbeing can contact the NSPCC helpline at help@nspcc.org.uk or by calling 0808 800 5000.