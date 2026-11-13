The IAEA had planned to inspect the plant on June 13, 2025 but the bombing campaign started that day, making it impossible

Technicians work inside of a uranium conversion facility producing unit March 30, 2005 just outside the city of Isfahan, about 254 miles (410 kilometers), south of capital Tehran. Picture: Getty Images/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

The UN nuclear watchdog is "increasingly concerned" about an underground uranium-enrichment plant at Isfahan that Iran declared last year but has not let the watchdog inspect.

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Iran has not let International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors return to any of its nuclear facilities bombed by Israel and the United States in a 12-day campaign in June last year that destroyed or badly damaged Iran's other uranium enrichment plants, the heart of its nuclear programme. The targets included a tunnel network at Isfahan where diplomats have said they believe the Isfahan Fuel Enrichment Plant (IFEP) — declared to the agency on June 12, 2025 — is located, though a senior diplomat said that its whereabouts and status remained unknown. The IAEA had planned to inspect the plant on June 13, 2025 but the bombing campaign started that day, making it impossible. Read more: Two men found guilty of spying for Iran’s intelligence service Read more: ‘We will see what happens’: Iranian state media targets three UK airbases as US move aircraft