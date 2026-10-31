Greater Manchester Police (GMP) Federation chair Sergeant Mike Peake said the force had to react rapidly to Prime Minister’s “quick decision” to open the office

Prime Minister Andy Burnham at No 10 North in Manchester. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Emma Beggan

Police officers are having to staff Andy Burnham’s Number 10 North on their rest days, LBC has been told.

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Greater Manchester Police (GMP) Federation chair Sergeant Mike Peake said the force had to react rapidly to Prime Minister’s “quick decision” to open the office. It was one of Mr Burnham’s first announcements when he took over from Sir Keir Starmer in July 2026. Sergeant Peake told LBC: "There aren't enough volunteers to work overtime to cover these things, so the force is having to cancel rest days constantly. "The fatigue factors in GMP are massive. Officers are facing burnout and if something doesn't change, I fear the worst for the future." He is calling on the government to put more funding into policing Number 10 North, as GMP faces growing pressures alongside Oasis concerts, a G20 summit and Euro 2028 matches in the coming years.

Police officers conduct routine searches outside No 10 North in Manchester. Picture date: Friday September 25, 2026. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

"The outcome of that is burnout, and that performance will not be maintained in the long term because people are absolutely falling to their knees." It comes after a Police Federation report into pay and morale found that 92% of officers in Greater Manchester do not feel fairly paid for the stresses and strains of the job. It also found 34% of GMP officers were often or always felt pressured to work long hours and 50% had annual leave requests refused. "There is a long-term plan in place to recruit an additional 60 officers who will then ultimately perform that duty during duty time rather than on a rest day. "But that's going to take a lot of time and a lot of money, and the government aren't giving any money to policing anytime soon." Sergeant Peake’s call for more funding was echoed by Greater Manchester’s Labour mayor Bev Craig, who succeeded Andy Burnham in August.

Headquarters building of the Greater Manchester Police Force . Picture: Roy Conchie/Alamy

She said: "I'm not shy in asking for what Greater Manchester needs and we're having good and productive conversations with government to see that funding matched and increased." Ms Craig said the government should commit to ensuring the policing of Number 10 North isn't taking away from neighbourhood policing, and that it will eventually be funded nationally on top of GMP's funding. A government spokesperson said: "Number 10 North is central to the Prime Minister’s commitment to bring government closer to the communities it serves. "Police force funding this year is at a historic high of £18.5 billion, with Greater Manchester Police seeing a cash increase of £33.3 million.

Andy Burnham recently welcomed Taoiseach Micheal Martin to No 10 North. Picture: PA Images/Alamy