Downing Street has rejected suggestions Sir Keir Starmer is acting like a “dictator” amid a row over the Government’s move to postpone four mayoral elections.

Number 10 said plans to push the votes – originally due next year – back to 2028 would allow more time for reorganisation of local authorities under its devolution agenda. Critics have accused Labour of “cancelling democracy” as it faces the prospect of electoral defeat amid dismal poll ratings and speculation about a subsequent challenge to Sir Keir’s leadership. Downing Street repeatedly declined to apologise for the changes on Thursday, insisting they are about ensuring devolution in “a pragmatic and structured way”. A No 10 spokesman said: “It’s important that these mayors have the structures and the organisations in order to be able to hit the ground running from day one.” Read more: Labour scraps mayoral elections as Reform accuses Starmer of 'scandalous attempt to subvert democracy' Read more: Government accused of 'hypocrisy' as climate tsar racks up air miles equal to six trips around the world

@JamesCleverly reacts to Labour's decision to delay four mayoral elections.

Shadow Housing Secretary Sir James Cleverly told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty the move was "completely unacceptable". He said: "I think it's a combination of the Labour Party's arrogance and incompetence. "They stepped into government in so many areas thinking that this was going to be easy, thinking that all they had to do was be the Labour Party, to be the nice guys and all this stuff would be easy." Sir James said the Conservative Party was previously planning a modernisation of local government through local consultation. "We wanted to make sure we did it properly, not do it quickly," he said. "The Labour Party stepped in and said, no, we're going to change these things instantly, we're going to have mayors everywhere, we're going to get rid of police and crime commissioners, we're going to scrap district councils and go to unitary authorities and we're going to do it all at once, that's what they said. "And what they've now realised is they rushed it, they bodged it, and now they are reinforcing, I think, an increasing cynicism about politics from people because they've cancelled for the second time on the trot, local elections."

Former Labour local government minister Jim McMahon also criticised the move, warning “we need to be better than this”, while Reform UK said “only dictators cancel elections” and the Tories branded it a “scandal”. Asked whether the Prime Minister is acting like a dictator, the No 10 spokesman told reporters: “No, our plans for greater devolution will put power into the hands of those who know their communities best.” The move is “subject to statutory instruments, statutory consultations and working with local authorities”, he added. Mr McMahon, who returned to the back benches after a reshuffle earlier this year, told the Commons earlier that the Government had “a moral and a legal obligation to honour its side of the bargain” with local leaders. “I need to be blunt, as I usually am, we need to be better than this,” he said. “Local leaders across the political spectrum worked in good faith. They put aside self-interest and differences, and they did everything asked of them to secure a better settlement for the people that they represent. They reasonably expected the Government to do the same.” He added: “Following a statute process, all involved had a reasonable expectation that these elections would go ahead, and the Government knows that trust is hard won but is easily squandered.”

In her response, local government minister Miatta Fahnbulleh said: “Our judgment is that if we give ourselves some breathing room to do that and go through that process with those places with the time required, we will be better and stronger on the other side of this.” The new mayoralties were announced in February under devolution plans, which also promised the replacement of two-tier district and county councils with one body. Council elections in nine areas – East Sussex, West Sussex, Essex, Thurrock, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Norfolk, Suffolk and Surrey – were already postponed from this year to 2026 amid the reorganisation of local government in England. Reform leader Nigel Farage, who is the MP for Clacton in Essex, branded town hall reorganisation a “dog’s dinner” and told the Commons “the public don’t understand what’s going on”. He has called a Westminster press conference in response on Thursday afternoon.

Now Labour are at it again.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, the North West Essex MP, wrote on X: “This is the second time Labour have cancelled elections. “Democracy isn’t optional. We will oppose this every step of the way.” The leader of Essex County Council said there was “huge disappointment” at the postponement of the mayoral election. Conservative councillor Kevin Bentley said: “Devolution to Essex was a historic moment and ministers have assured me this will be delivered. “There is, however, huge disappointment at this announcement, with the main parties having selected candidates and campaigning already under way.”

Democracy isn't optional. We will oppose this every step of the way.