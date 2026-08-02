It follows an incident that saw more than 60,000 migrants attempt to enter Europe after crossing the border from Morocco on Friday.

People thought to be migrants on board a small boat off the coast of Hardelot, France, during an attempt to cross the English Channel. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

More than 2,000 people have crossed the English Channel in small boats since Andy Burnham became Prime Minister.

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The latest figures show 326 migrants arrived on Saturday in four boats, bringing the number up to 2,057 since he took over from Sir Keir Starmer on July 20. There were 1,962 crossings in the same period last year, with the total for the year so far having dropped significantly compared with this time in 2025. It comes after more than 60,000 migrants attempted to enter Europe after crossing the border from Morocco on Friday. The incident saw tens of thousands of migrants attempt to swim across a section of sea to access the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, with the surge leaving at least 72 people dead. With thousands of those crossing the border from Morocco still to be rounded up, the situation saw concerns raised about ongoing immigration issues on home soil. Read more: 'All-British’ fighter jet forced to use American engine after Rolls-Royce-BAE Systems bust-up Read more: Council wins High Court battle banning flags on lampposts - as workers urged to check vehicles for trackers

Mr Burnham has said the Government’s plan to curb Channel crossings is working as numbers are down year on year, but he has admitted there is more to do. He said on Friday that measures brought in by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood have “started to make a difference”. Mr Burnham added: “Although this is the peak period of the year for crossings, overall the number of crossings is down, the number of removals of people is up. “So, there is progress, but we both recognise that we need to do more.” Wednesday marked the busiest day for small boat crossings across the English Channel so far this year, with 752 migrants arriving in the UK. The provisional total for the year so far is 14,526.

French police officers patrol the beach on horseback as people thought to be migrants continue to board a small boats off the coast of France, in attempts to cross the English Channel. Picture: Alamy

This is 43% lower than the number recorded by this time last year (25,436) and down 14% on the same period in 2024 (16,903). The Home Office notes that small boat crossings fluctuate because of changes in the weather, with peaks in the warmer summer months. A Home Office spokesperson said: “This Government is bearing down on small boat crossings, with removals of small boat migrants at record levels and asylum claims down by 12%.