The London Ambulance Service (LAS) has urged people to only call 999 in a “life-threatening emergency”, after it received the same number of emergency calls on Thursday and Friday as a typical New Year’s Eve.

This compares with about 5,500 on a typically busy day.

On Thursday, LAS received 7,356 emergency calls and on Friday there were 7,608.

Strategic Commander Laurence Cowderoy said it was “challenging” to help those in need quickly with the volume of 999 calls.

The service said these figures compare with volumes usually seen on New Year’s Eve, which is often the busiest day of the year.

Mr Cowderoy said: “We are currently extremely busy and for the last two days have received the number of 999 calls more typically seen on New Year’s Eve, and 20% higher than this time last week.

“This weekend is looking just as challenging as we work to reach everyone who needs our help as quickly as possible.”

There has been an increase in the number of calls from people who have fallen or are having difficulty breathing.

Rates of viral infections and respiratory illnesses are rising and LAS said the non-emergency 111 service was also taking a lot of calls from people seeking advice about colds and flu.

Mr Cowderoy said the service has been preparing for winter with their NHS partners for many months.

He added: “Now it has arrived, I’m asking all Londoners this weekend to help us by only calling 999 in a life-threatening emergency.

“For urgent but less serious medical needs, please consider using your pharmacy, GP, or NHS 111 online to get advice or treatment.

“The 111 service is also very pressured today, with people seeking repeat prescriptions or advice for colds and flu.

“If you don’t have an immediate need to renew your prescription, please consider contacting your GP instead.

“Similarly, most colds and flu are caused by viruses, and the best place to get quick help is your local pharmacy.

“If you’re still worried after talking to your pharmacist you can contact the 111 service for further advice, but please use 111 online in the first instance.”