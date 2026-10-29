The number of applicants from the most disadvantaged backgrounds who applied by the deadline has fallen in England, Scotland and Wales

The number of applicants to the most selective universities and courses has fallen compared with last year, Ucas figures show. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

The number of applicants to the most selective universities and courses has fallen compared with last year, Ucas figures show.

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A total of 39,020 British 18-year-olds have applied for a place on some of the most selective higher education courses by the early Ucas deadline – down 4.9 per cent on the same point last year. Those applying to the universities of Oxford or Cambridge, or those wanting to study medicine, dentistry or veterinary science, had to apply by October 15. The number of applicants from the most disadvantaged backgrounds who applied by the deadline has fallen in England, Scotland and Wales, the universities admissions service said. Early application deadline data shows that the total number of international undergraduate applicants via Ucas has fallen by 7.3 per cent – from 24,350 last year to 22,560 this year. Read more: Ofcom sets out age verification plans ahead of under-16s social media ban Read more: 'Brexit has certainly hit our level of growth', Chancellor admits - but insists UK economy has been 'remarkably resilient'

China remains the largest international student market, but the number of applicants from China for early deadline courses has declined by 9.1 per cent compared with the same point last year. Applicants from the United States have fallen by 16.4 per cent, while applicants from Singapore have fallen by 7.2 per cent. Overall, 76,600 people – of all ages and domiciles – have applied for all courses with an October 15 deadline, down 3.2 per cent on last year. But the number of British 19-year-olds who have applied for a place on the most selective courses has increased by 16.2 per cent, with 6,880 applicants this year compared with 5,920 last year. The number of applicants – of all ages and domiciles – to medicine has grown by 0.3 per cent, with 25,840 applicants this year compared with 25,770 last year.

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There has also been a rise in reapplicants to medicine courses – and the majority are 19-year-olds, Ucas said. Dr Jo Saxton, chief executive at Ucas, said: “The decline in applications from UK 18-year-olds is certainly notable because it exceeds the underlying population dip. “I’m particularly concerned about that given the corresponding decline in applicants from the most disadvantaged backgrounds. “That said, it is still early in the admissions cycle, and things can change throughout the year. “What we do know is that students are worried about the cost of living whilst they study, and this may be shifting their behaviour, and potentially contributing to the increase in 19-year-old applicants.” She added: “Medicine remains one of the most sought-after choices for applicants and it’s encouraging to see steady demand again this year, reflecting the continued appeal of a rewarding career in healthcare.”