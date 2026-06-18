Vacancies tumbled by 19,000 quarter-on-quarter to 707,000 in the three months to May,

Firms have pulled back hiring in the face of economic uncertainty. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

UK vacancies have fallen to their lowest level in more than five years as businesses continue to exercise caution over their hiring.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said job openings tumbled by 19,000 to 707,000 in the three months to May, which is the lowest since the three months to April 2021. The ONS said the drop in vacancies was significant across lower‑paying sectors and smaller employers, while the largest fall in the quarter was in professional services. The latest figures show Britain’s rate of unemployment edged lower to 4.9% in the three months to April, down from 5% in the three months to March. Read more: Moment Moscow oil refinery roof is blown off as Ukraine hits Russia with 555 drones in biggest strike since war began Read more: LIVE: Voters head to polls in Makerfield as crunch by-election begins

Wage growth meanwhile remained unchanged at 3.4% in the three months to April after recently easing back and continues to outstrip inflation rising by 0.3% after taking Consumer Prices Index inflation into account. The data comes before the Bank of England’s interest rate decision at noon on Thursday, with policymakers widely expected to vote for a hold. Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said: "The labour market remained broadly stable in the latest quarter, with further softening evident in some measures. "Payroll numbers continued to fall over this period, with new recruits at their lowest level in five years."

Vacancies in the UK to May 2026. Picture: PA