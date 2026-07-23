A record number of terrorists are behind bars in Britain, figures have revealed.

As of the end of March, there were 273 criminals in prison for terrorism, the highest number since records began in 2010 (126).

The number is up 3% year-on-year and has surpassed a peak recorded at the end of 2025 (267).

The “vast majority”, 58% (159) held Islamist-extremist views and 29% (80) had extreme right-wing beliefs, according to Home Office data.

While 34 (12%) were classed as holding “other” ideologies – a category which includes left-wing extremists, dissident Irish extremists, domestic extremists and terrorists where a specific ideology has not been identified, or their views are not known.

No breakdown of how many terrorists fall into each category is provided.

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